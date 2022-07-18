East Ruimveldt now boasts an ‘upgraded recreational facility’

Residents of Back Circle in East Ruimveldt are the proud recipients of an enhanced Recreation Square commissioned by the Minister of Home Affairs, Hon. Robeson Benn on Sunday July 17, 2022.

The enhancement of the Back Circle Recreation Square was initiated by Acting Commissioner of Police Mr. Clifton Hicken.

The project came on the heels of an invitation by Adrian Aaron for the Top Cop to visit his community.

The enhancement work was spearheaded by the Guyana Police Force with support from the Ministry of Public Works and the business community.

The commissioning ceremony was done on the said square today with Minister Benn delivering the feature address, during which he noted that it is very important for the recreational facilities in the various communities to be restored so that the youths from those communities can benefit from them.

Minister Benn said that community development helps to reduce stress in communities and it allows the youths of those communities to realize their ambitions.

The Minister applauded the Commissioner of Police Mr. Hicken for his initiative and stated that he wish to see this type of activity replicated throughout the country.

Minister of Public Works Hon. Juan Edghill, who was also present at the commissioning ceremony, pledged his Ministry’s continued support of initiatives to develop the East Ruimveldt community.

In his address to the very appreciative residents of Back Circle, Commissioner Hicken urged the residents to create a friendly and conducive atmosphere where members of the private sector would feel safe to come into the communities, identify talented youths and sponsor them.

He also stated that the Guyana Police Force has many similar initiatives planned for the community including revitalizing the youth groups, training for youths in the community and the development of a Play School, among other projects.

Before leaving the community Mr. Hicken organized a football match between Back Circle Football Club and the Guyana Police Force Football Club where the two teams played a very entertaining game for the residents.

Shortly after Mr. Hicken ventured over to the community of Front Circle where he met with community leaders and informed them of his interest to develop their community and work along with the youths.

Deputy Commissioner ‘Administration’ (ag.) Mr. Calvin Brutus along with Deputy Commissioner ‘Operations’ (ag.) Mr. Ravindradat Budhram, Senior Superintendent Jermaine Johnson, Deputy Superintendent Ronald Ali, Inspector Gavin Boyce and ranks from the Guyana Police Force were also present at the commissioning ceremony.