Easter provides many pertinent lessons for all humanity, teaching tolerance – PPP/C

SEE BELOW EASTER DAY MESSAGE FROM THE PEOPLE’S PROGRESSIVE PARTY/ CIVIC (PPP/C):

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) takes this opportunity to extend Easter Greetings to all Guyanese, especially our brothers and sisters from the Christian community.

Easter is a very sacred time for Christians across the world. It marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ and provides many pertinent lessons for all humanity, teaching tolerance, humility, love, and respect for others with an abundance of hope that one can rise to a brighter future despite being confronted with insurmountable challenges.

It is this hope that gives meaningful purpose to all mankind for both personal and societal advancement. Let us be motivated by what Jesus Christ’s resurrection signifies and be encouraged by the knowledge that through resoluteness in the face of adversity, we can all persevere.

Like many of our national holidays, Easter transcends religious boundaries. Guyanese from all walks of life participate as families and communities gather nationwide for the traditional kite-flying.

Our Party also takes this occasion to remind of the need for safety while flying kites.

Once again Happy Easter to all!

