Eccles man dies after losing control of car, slamming into utility pole

A 22-year-old driver is now dead after his speeding vehicle slammed into a utility pole along a roadway before landing in a trench last night (Friday).

The deceased has been identified as Anthony Patterdin who hailed from the Eccles village, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

HGP Nightly News understands that the accident occurred around 22:30h on the La Bonne Intention (LBI) Railway Embankment Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD) and involved the motor car that Patterdin had been driving.

At the time of the accident, the 22-year-old man was the lone occupant inside of the vehicle.

Reports are that the motor vehicle had been proceeding East along the Northern side of the LBI Embankment Road allegedly at a fast rate of speed when Patterdin lost control of the car.

This resulted in the vehicle colliding with a utility pole on the Southern side of the road and ended up in a nearby trench.

According to a statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the 22-year-old driver was picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was admitted as a patient in a serious condition.

However, despite valiant efforts by medical staff to save Patterdin’s life, he succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at the GPHC around 01:30h today (Saturday).

Patterdin’s body is at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME).

Investigations are ongoing.