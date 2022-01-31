ECD RESIDENTS TURN OUT IN THEIR NUMBERS OVER THE WEEKEND AT MINISTRY OF HOUSING OUTREACHES

As part of the government’s effort to ensure that Guyanese benefit from homeownership, applications for the Core Home Support and Home Improvement Subsidy rolled out over the weekend in target communities on the East Coast of Demerara. Scores of residents turned out in their numbers at both the Bladen Hall Secondary School and Enmore Primary School to apply.

The Core Home Supports aspect affords families a chance at receiving a brand new 20ft x 20ft two-bedroom concrete home for a contribution of just $100,000, while the Home Improvement Subsidy could provide persons with up to $500,000 in materials to upgrade their homes free of cost.

These two outreaches were held simultaneously as a part of the Ministry of Housing and Water- Central Housing and Planning Authority Adequate Housing and Urban Accessibility Programme (AHUAP).

Ministers of Housing and Water, Collin Croal and Susan Rodrigues were on the ground at the Enmore Primary School, where they chipped in to assist applicants.

Minister Croal noted that as the program continues the Ministry will forge ahead with the outreaches in the target communities to ensure that deserving families are given a fair opportunity to apply. These include the La Parfaite Harmonie Housing Development in Region Three; Georgetown to Grove on the East Bank of Demerara, Region Four; Georgetown to La Bonne Intention and nineteen other select communities on the East Coast of Demerara, Region Four.