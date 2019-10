On Monday, October 21, 2019, HGP Nightly News published a story using a photograph of several elderly persons including Mrs.Marie Stoby as part of a news piece which dealt with the abandonment of elderly persons at the GPHC.

All persons in the said photograph were unrelated to the news story which has since been retracted.

Links to the story have been disabled.

HGP Nightly News apologises to Mrs Stoby’s family.