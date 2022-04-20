Education Minister engages CPCE on improving and expanding teacher training across Guyana

Today, the Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand met with the academic and administrative staff of the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE). The meeting focused on enhancing and expanding the services offered by the College particularly as the Ministry aims to increase the number of trained teachers in schools across Guyana.

Minister Manickchand was joined by Senior Officers from the Ministry, including the Chief Education Officer, Dr. Marcel Hutson, the Deputy Chief Education Officer (Admin), Ms. Fazia Baksh, the Deputy Chief Education Officer (Development), Ms. Volika Jaikishun, and the Chief Schools Inspector, Mr. Saddam Hussain.

The Principal (ag), Ms. Noella Joseph, Vice-Principal (Curriculum & Instruction), Ms. Kevaun Sears, Vice-Principal (Development), Ms. Tamsin Henry- Granville, and Vice-Principal (Administration), Mr. Errol London were among those present today from the College.

Minister Manickchand stated that similar engagements will take place in order to improve the services and training provided by the College, the country’s premier teacher training institution, to better serve Guyana.

(Ministry of Education’s Public Relations Department)