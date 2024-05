Education Minister Priya Manickchand announced a new assessment plan for Grade Six pupils, which will take effect on Thursday. This initiative aims to address the educational disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and evaluate its impact on students’ learning. The review is part of broader efforts to ensure that all students are on track with their educational development despite the challenges posed by the pandemic. Kerese Gonsalves has the details in her report.

