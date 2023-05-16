Education Minister visits NGSA marking centre

On Tuesday, the Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, visited the marking centre for the recently concluded National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA), which was conducted and is being marked by the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC).

The visit of Minister Manickchand to the marking centre was done in keeping with the long-established tradition for the sitting Minister to show support and appreciation for the Markers and encourage them to be extra careful during the marking process.

She explained that the marking process for the National Grade Six Assessment is conducted in several stages to ensure that each child’s examination papers are marked correctly and that several layers are in place to minimise any probability of inaccuracy.

Firstly, a marker is exposed to only a single question of the entire exam, and then that marker’s work is reviewed twice for quality assurance.

The Markers are tasked with marking Paper Twos only since the Paper Ones have been taken abroad by CXC to be graded electronically.

Approximately 15,268 pupils wrote the National Grade Six Assessment 2023, which was conducted on May 3 and May 4.

