EDUCATION, MINISTRY TO INSTITUTE INTENSIVE VERIFICATION PROCESS TO PREVENT OVERCROWDING AT SCHOOLS

Renata Burnette presents an update on an important decision made by the Ministry of Education. Starting in September, the ministry will introduce a strict multi-tiered verification process to assess students’ eligibility to attend primary schools based on policy. This decision comes as a response to the issue of overcrowding in schools, as many parents are vying for their children to enroll in their preferred schools. The implementation of this process aims to address the challenges posed by overcrowding and ensure a fair and efficient system for school admissions.

