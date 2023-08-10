Eight months later, fisherman charged with fatally stabbing father of two

Suraj Janbar, a 22-year-old fisherman, was on Thursday remanded to prison for the murder of a construction worker, which occurred last November.

Janbar, called ‘Flowery’ of Lusignan Pasture, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was hauled before Magistrate Fabayo Azore in the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court and was not required to plead to the indictable charge.

It is alleged that on November 5, 2022, at Lusignan Prison Road, he murdered Delon Hendricks, a 26-year-old construction worker. He was remanded to prison, and the case was postponed until October 10.

Police reported that a resident of Lusignan Prison Road told investigators that he was at home watching television when he heard loud arguments from outside his home.

As such, he investigated when he observed a male lying motionless on the roadway.

The body was clad in yellow three-quarter pants and a jersey, with what appeared to be stab wounds to the left side neck.

The resident made contact with the Police and Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) from the Melanie Fire Station, who arrived at the scene and pronounced Hendricks dead. CCTV footage was reviewed, which led to the arrest of Janbar.

