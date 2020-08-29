Elderly businessman robbed of over $1.2M worth of cigarettes while sleeping

-cops recover large quantity at Centre ground, trio arrested

Three men are presently in the lockups for allegedly being involved in the theft of 350 cartons of cigarette worth over $1.2M from an 81-year-old businessman between Thursday night and Friday morning.

The theft took place at Good Success, Wakenaam Island, after the businessman had secured the large quantity of cigarettes and other items in the tray of a motor lorry (GKK 5673) on Thursday night, which was parked under a shed in his yard.

He then retired to bed and upon waking up then following morning (Friday) around 05:30h he noticed a portion of his Zinc fence bent at the back of his yard.

The man told the cops that he immediately went to check on the items in the tray of the motor lorry and realised that all of the cartons of cigerattes were missing.

The businessman then raised an alarm afterwhich he reported the matter to San Souci Police Station.

Less than nine (9) hours after the report was made, cops received a tip-off, and ventured to the Good Success Centre Ground where they recovered 318 cartoons of cigarettes along with eight (8) packs of cigarettes.

The items were immediately taken to the San Souci station where they were lodged.

Further investigations into the matter subsequently led to the arrest of three males.

One of the suspects hails from the Tuschen Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo, while the other two are said to reside in Wakenaam Island.

The three suspects are presently in police custody as investigations continue.