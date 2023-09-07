ELDERLY COUPLE INJURED IN NORTON STREET ACCIDENT WANTS COMPENSATION

An elderly couple from La Penitence seeks justice and compensation after being seriously injured in a vehicular accident. They are urging the police to investigate the matter thoroughly. Dacia Richards has the details in their respective reports.
