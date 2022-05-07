Elderly Man’s Partially Decomposing body found in Home 

The partially decomposed body of 60-year-old Roystan Lam of Bachelor’s Adventure, East Coast Demerara was found in his home 

on Friday evening at his home.

The shocking discovery was made around around 17:45 hrs. 

Police headquarters reported that Lam resided alone in a one-storey wooden structure. He was last seen alive on April 29 by neighbours. However, his cousin visited his residence last evening, and called several times but got no answer.  A foul smell was emanating from the house and the police were summoned. His body was found lying on  his back facing up.

The scene was processed and photographed by the police. The body was pronounced dead by Dr. Bhaijnauth of the GPHC, and it was taken to the Merriman Funeral Parlour for storage. 

The home was not ransacked, and no foul play suspected. Several persons were questioned and information received indicate that the deceased suffered from  hypertension.

Investigations in progress.

