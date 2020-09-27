Elderly woman struck down by speeding car while attempting to cross road

An 85-year-old pensioner is now in a serious condition with a fractured arm and hip after she was struck down while attempting to cross the road by a speeding driver along the La Grange Public Road, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

The injured woman has been identified as Latchmini Bisnauth of Independence Street, La Grange village, WBD.

HGP Nightly News understands that the serious accident took place yesterday (Saturday) around 15:55h on the La Grange Public Road, WBD, and involved a motor car driven by its 38-year-old owner of Westminister, La Parfait Harmonie, WBD.

Reports are that the vehicle had been proceeding South along the Eastern side of the La Grange Public Road, WBD, at a fast rate of speed when the accident occurred.

According to the 38-year-old driver, Bisnauth had been attempting to cross the road from the West to East direction but ‘ran into’ the path of his car.

He told the cops, that as a result of this, he applied the brakes while driving but the front center of his car still slammed into the elderly woman, who then fell South onto the road surface.

Bisnauth was reportedly picked up in a conscious state by the driver of the said motor car and taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, West Coast Demerara (WCD), where she was seen and examined by a Doctor on duty.

The pensioner was treated for a fractured left arm and a fracture to her hip. She is presently admitted at that medical facility and said to be in a serious but stable condition.

Meanwhile, the driver of the motor car was subsequently arrested and remains in custody.

According to the cops, a breathalyser test was done but no alcohol was found in his breath.

Investigations into the matter continue.