ELECTIONS 2020 CONDUCTED IN A “DEEPLY POLARIZED ENVIRONMENT” – EU

The European Union Elections Observation Mission to Guyana has already issued their Preliminary Statement.

The EU has described the March 2 elections as competitive and that it took place in a deeply “polarised environment”.

“The bipartisan political composition of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has led to strong polarisation, affecting its ability to function as a collegiate body. Transparency of the election administration is undermined by the lack of access to GECOM’s key decisions, instructions and essential electoral data. Lack of institutional engagement with the media and stakeholders contributed to most parties being left out and the general public being underinformed. Although the performance of GECOM regional structures was generally viewed as effective and professional, overall confidence in the Commission varied among political parties.”

Guyana has a history of electors voting along racial lines and this was also noted by the EU.

“A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) and People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) clearly dominated an intense campaign, which polarised Afro-Guyanese and Indo-Guyanese supporters.”

Additionally, the EU expressed that counting was done in a transparent manner, but the procedure for reconciliation was not always followed. The mission stated that there were also inconsistencies in the results transmission and tabulation process.

As Guyanese continue to wait, the PPP and APNU+AFC are declaring victory leaving the nation in a state of confusion and anxiety.