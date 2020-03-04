Elections 2020 update: Preliminary Results

Citizens across Guyana are becoming anxious as they await the final declaration of the results. However, out of 2339 polling stations, GECOM has only declared 418 statement of polls. The figures provided by GECOM at around 1:00 am today, reveals that the PPP/C is ahead with a total of 45,945 while APNU gained a total of 39,339.

Meanwhile, the heads of the foreign missions in Guyana, namely the US, UK and EU are lauding the electoral process.

“The process has been peaceful… I feel it was very important that most of the citizens of Guyana considered yesterday a celebration of democracy…,” Fernando Ponz Canto said, Head for the Delegation of the European Union to Guyana.

He also added, “It is extremely important that the winner, whoever it is form a government as quickly as possible and that the loser whoever it is accepts the results.”