Elections Day 2020 Update: Be patient – Carter Center

From left: Jason Carter, Chairman of the Carter Centre Board of Trustees with Aminata Touré, former Prime Minister of Senegal.

In some instances during the voting process, electors complained about the long lines. This was also recognised by the Carter Center (CC) Observers.

However, Ms. Aminata Touré, former Prime Minitser of Senegal and Co-leader of the CC, said, ” …it is very important that people go out and vote. Young people, women and the elderly and people living with a handicap, and I also ask them to be patient because elections are also about being patient”

More than forty members of the Carter Center are spread across all 10 Regions of Guyana.


