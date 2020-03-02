Elections Day 2020 updates: GECOM Press Briefing

Speaking at Guyana Elections Commission’s (GECOM) press conference regarding E-Day updates, Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Keith Lowenfield said that voting began at 6:00 am at all polling stations except at New River area at a place called Cashew island in district 6.

Because of misty conditions that prevented the plane from landing earlier, the ballot boxes arrived at Cashew Island around 9:00 am, three hours later than scheduled.

Additionally, Some GECOM information agents at various polling stations were not at their positions in a timely manner, resulting in a delay in the performance of their function.