ELECTIONS WITHIN 90 DAYS

The Alliance for Change does not envisage elections being run off within the prescribed 90-day period following that December 21 YES VOTE. The party explains why in this report from Travis Chase.

Compton Reid, a private citizen, has asked the High Court to quash that ‘YES’ vote by Charandas Persaud on the grounds that it was unconstitutional. Reid’s argument is that Persaud was ineligible to be a candidate and participate in the proceedings of the National Assembly because he is a foreign national.

The High Court plans to rule on three related cases concerning the validity of the passage of the no-confidence motion before the end of January 2019.Whatever the ruling is, it could trigger early elections- within a 90 day period.

But the Alliance for Change apparently does not foresee elections within that 90 day period.

AFC Chairman, Khemraj Ramjattan. Gecom’s readiness for a house to house registration is also another boiling issue.The AFC wants the list of electors to be cleansed.