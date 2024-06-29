ELECTRICAL FIRE EVACUATES TWO CAMP STREET SCHOOLS‘MAJOR DISASTER AVERTED’- FIRE SERVICE

Travis Chase reports that classes at a nursery and a primary school in Georgetown were discontinued following an early morning fire. More details on the incident and its impact on the school operations will be provided.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP on
POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP on
OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT on