Electrician shot twice by former friend over alleged “gossip” with female

A 32-year-old electrician of Prince William Street, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara (ECD) is now nursing two (2) gunshot wounds to his abdomen while his former friend, who allegedly shot him, is on the run from the cops.

The injured man, identified as Keith Johnson, was shot around 08:00h on Saturday (today) shortly after he exited his yard to head to work.

HGP Nightly News understands that the suspect is a 26-year-old self-employed male who is Johnson’s neighbor.

According to a police statement, the two men shared a friendship in previous years, and during the month of October last year, a shooting incident occurred at Prince William Street, Plaisance, where both men were shot by two (2) unknown individuals on a motorcycle.

After this incident, Johnson and his alleged shooter drifted and ended their friendship.

“It was further disclosed that this morning the victim exited his yard to go to work when the suspect – armed with a suspected .38 revolver – approached the victim and started to accuse him of talking his name with a girl. They both ended up in a heated argument during which the victim’s brother and others went out to separate them. The suspect then shot the victim twice to his left side abdomen, causing injuries and escaped. “

Johnson’s brother then assisted the injured man to the Plaisance minibus stop to seek transportation.

The police were summoned, responded, and escorted Johnson to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was examined by doctors on duty and underwent an emergency surgery.

“He has been admitted and in a stable condition. The suspect was not located up to this time but the search for him continues while investigations are ongoing,” the police added.