ELEVEN PARTIES SIGN ERC CODE OF CONDUCT

The 11 parties contesting the March 2 General and Regional Elections have signed on to the Ethnic Relations Commission’s (ERC) Code of Conduct on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the Georgetown Club in the run-up to the polls.

The Code serves as a mutual agreement on rules and expected behaviour of the political parties and their allies during the election season.

Director-General of the Ministry of the Presidency and APNU+AFC’s General Secretary, Joseph Harmon shared his party’s gratitude for the ERC’s initiative.

“I believe [the code of conduct] will honour a new period of political understanding, a new period where we appreciate each other for our differences, but we understand that we are all working for the good of Guyana, and ultimately that is really what it is all about. It’s not just about power, but about what is good for Guyana.”

The PPP/C’s Executive Secretary Zulfikar Mustapha underscored his party’s commitment to abide by the guidelines and expectations of the agreement.

“Our participation … reiterates our commitment for elections to be held free and fair and an environment where there is peace, tolerance and no intimidation, nor violence,” he said.

The 11 parties that signed were: A New and United Guyana (ANUG), A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC), Change Guyana, Liberty and Justice Party (LJP), Organisation for the Victory of the People (OVP), People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), People’s Republic Party (PRP), The Citizenship Initiative (TCI), The Federal United Party (FED-UP), The New Movement (TNM), and the United Republican Party (URP).