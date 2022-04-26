ELEVEN POLICE SERGEANTS RECEIVED CERTIFICATES IN PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT FROM GTI

Eleven Police Sergeants drawn from Police Headquarters, Eve Leary, recently received Certificates in Professional Development from the Government Technical Institute.

The objective of the programme is to primarily focus on equipping the Force’s middle management personnel with the necessary tools in order to work effectively and efficiently to their fullest capacity.

During the three-day programme earlier this month, the ranks edification was based on — time management, conflict resolution, leadership, communication, stress management, business ethics, quality in delivery, customer service and teamwork.

Superintendent Keithon King, who is the Force’s Training Officer, spoke at the ceremony held at GTI’s Woolford Avenue location.

Superintendent King encouraged the Ranks to stay on board and take part in the Force’s transformation as well as taking advantage of the courses being offered. Superintendent King congratulated all of the ranks on behalf of the Commissioner and his Administrative team.

On Tuesday April 12, 2022, Deputy Commissioner ‘Administration’ (ag.), Mr. Calvin Brutus signed off on a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with Principal of the Government Technical Institute (GTI), Dr. Renita Crandon-Duncan. The institute is now offering the new incumbents of the Force the opportunities to access training in Business, Electrical/Mechanical Engineering and Computer Science.

In addition to superintendent Keithon King’s presence at the ceremony were Head of the Strategic Planning Unit alongside Assistant Superintendent Nicola Kendall.

The Sessions were conducted by Mrs. Renita Cranston-Duncan and Ms. Jeffrey Pile.

(Guyana Police Force)