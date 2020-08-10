ELIMINATION OF SQUATTING HIGH ON THE AGENDA- MIN. CROAL

-RECOMMITS TO PROVISION OF 50,000 HOUSELOTS COUNTRYWIDE

The provision of houselots is high on the agenda for the Ministry of Housing and Water but another key area that major focus is going to be place on is the issue of Squatting.

The Newly-appointed Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, during an exclusive interview with the HGP Nightly News, stated that although much has been touted about the provision of houselots throughout the country, the prevalence of squatting needs to be urgently rectified to allow for a safer, cleaner and more productive environment.

Notwithstanding, Minister Croal explained that numerous complaints have been lodged about applications for houselots not being processed while a large number of issues still revolve around accessibility to funding to commence building homes. These, he says, are issues which will have to be addressed as soon as possible.

He reaffirmed the commitment to ensuring that every year, for the next five years, his Ministry and by extension, the PPP/C administration will deliver its promise of 10,000 houselots being made available to Guyanese from all walks of life.