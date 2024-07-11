Thursday, July 11, 2024
EMANCIPATION FESTIVAL 2024 LAUNCHED UNDER THE THEME ‘CELEBRATING THE CULTURE OF OUR FORE FATHERS’

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
The African Cultural and Development Association (ACDA) launched its 2024 Emancipation Festival on Wednesday with the theme ‘Celebrating the culture of our forefathers,’ specifically honoring the country Sierra Leone. Dacia Richards provides more details on the event, highlighting the cultural activities planned, and the overall goals of this year’s festival.

Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

