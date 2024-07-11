EMANCIPATION FESTIVAL 2024 LAUNCHED UNDER THE THEME ‘CELEBRATING THE CULTURE OF OUR FORE FATHERS’

The African Cultural and Development Association (ACDA) launched its 2024 Emancipation Festival on Wednesday with the theme ‘Celebrating the culture of our forefathers,’ specifically honoring the country Sierra Leone. Dacia Richards provides more details on the event, highlighting the cultural activities planned, and the overall goals of this year’s festival.
