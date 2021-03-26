Employees at Trans Guyana Airways confirmed with COVID-19

-company maintains “full contact tracing” was done

Two employees attached to the Trans Guyana Airways, located at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport, Ogle, East Coast Demerara (ECD), were tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) last week and six (6) other workers were sent to do testing.

However, while these six (6) results were negative, some of the employees at Trans Guyana Airways recently raised concerns in the media about the cost of the tests being deducted from their salaries.

HGP Nightly News understands that the two (2) persons who each tested positive for COVID-19 on separate days are both employed in one (1) department where more than six (6) other staff are also stationed.

When the first (1st) person tested positive and sent in results to the company, the second (2nd) person who had reportedly been displaying signs of the flu prior to this, was sent to be tested for COVID-19 a few days later.

The second (2nd) person had reportedly been on the job at least three (3) days with the flu-like symptoms before she told colleagues and/or her superiors that she was unable to “taste or smell properly.”

This employee was then sent to do a COVID-19 test which then confirmed that she had contracted the virus.

When contacted on Friday (today), Spokesperson for Trans Guyana Airways, Kit Nascimento, told this publication that “full tracing of all persons who had any possible contact” with the two (2) positive COVID-19 cases was done and actions were taken “in accordance with the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 guidelines.

“Six (6) persons were found to have been in contact with those (2 positive cases) in the company and they were sent for testing and they came back negative. All of that was paid for by the company. The company has a process, in which any employee or all employees which have any flu-like symtoms of any kind, remotely to COVID-19 symptoms, that employee stays home or sees a doctor,” he noted.

According to Nascimento, the two (2) women from the same department developed COVID-19 symptoms “and were dealt with accordingly.”

He added that since the arrival of COVID-19 in Guyana, just over a year ago, “the entire Correia Group of Companies has had three (3) positive COVID-19 cases, including the two (2) that just occurred.”