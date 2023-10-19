ENCOURAGE OTHERS TO REPORT WHAT THEY SEE – ROAD SAFETY COUNCIL

Earl Lambert, Chairman of the National Road Safety Council, urges individuals to submit footage of reckless drivers to the police. This initiative aims for such drivers to face legal consequences for their actions. Tiana Cole has more on this in her report.
