England: Nightclubs reopen

Nightclubs are among the first businesses and venues to take advantage of the easing of COVID-19 restrictions by the government of England on Monday, the BBC has reported.



The BBC said doors to many nightclubs began to open just after midnight.



“The BBC was at a nightclub in Leeds where revellers aren’t being asked to wear masks or socially distance,” the report stated.

“Some people there said that this was the first time they’d ever been to a nightclub, as they had not turned 18 when the pandemic began,” the report added.



The BBC said nightclubs in England have reopened but there’s a warning the industry has been “decimated”.