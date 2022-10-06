Enmore businessman caught with van load of contraband items, reportedly drove away from Police

An Enmore businessman landed himself in hot water on Wednesday after a party of police ranks from the Mahaica Police Station conducting a roadblock in the vicinity of Unity Junction, East Coast Demerara found a quantity of uncustom goods in black plastic bags were found inside the van.

However, the man who hails from Logwood, Enmore, East Coast Demerara, did not make the police’s work easy since he reportedly breached the road block and the businessman drove off at a fast rate of speed.

He was subsequently caught after ranks gave chase and was arrested following the discovery of the contraband items.

The 31 year old was at the time behind the wheels of Motor Van #GLL 987, which is a white and silver vehicle.

The items seized were 11 boxes of Zenden brand mosquito coil containing six hundred and sixty (660) packs; three boxes of Atlanta cigarettes containing one hundred and fifty (150) cartons; and two boxes of Red Oris cigarettes containing one hundred (100) cartons.

The documents for the motor van were produced. However, all were expired. The driver had a valid driver’s license but only for motor car.

The businessman and the van along with the uncustomed goods were escorted to the Enmore Police Station where the items were lodged and the businessman was placed in custody.

The Guyana Revenue Authority was also informed.