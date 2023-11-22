On Tuesday, several small business owners joined for their second annual fun day, organized by Cerulean Inc. This event, held on the grounds of the National Park, was focused on fostering a more robust network among local professionals, acknowledging their vital contribution to regional economic growth and job creation. Dacia Richards offers more details on this event and its objectives in her report.
ENTREPRENEURS BENEFIT FROM DAY OF FUN HOSTED BY CERULEAN INC
