EPA ORDERS EXXON MOBIL GUYANA TO PROVIDE UNLIMITED PARENT GUARANTEE COVERAGE

Tiana Cole updates the legal proceedings involving the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Exxon Mobil Guyana. According to Attorney-at-law Sanjeev Datadin, during the Appellate Courts hearing on Wednesday, it was revealed that the EPA had issued an enforcement notice to Exxon Mobil Guyana. The directive mandates the company to provide an unlimited liability parent company guarantee for its holdings in the Stabroek Block.

