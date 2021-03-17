Epileptic Security Guard found dead under shed at work site

A 46-year-old Security Guard who is said to have suffered from epilepsy was found dead on Tuesday (today) at his place of employment known as “Drum Yard” located in David Street, Kitty.

The deceased has been identified as Troy Wiggins of Kisskadee Drive, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

According to a police statement, Wiggins was clad in blue long pants, a back and green long sleeved jacket, a grey jersey and black socks when he was discovered motionless with his face downward under a shed at his wrorkplace.

“The body was examined but no marks of violence was seen. No foul play suspected.

Investigations reveal thy Wiggins was suffering from epilepsy and he was a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for 20 years.”

Wiggins was taken to the GPHC where he was pronounced dead on arrival and his body is presently lying at the Lyken Newburg Funeral Home, awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME).

An investigation into his demise is in progress.