ERC COMMENDS ARTIST FOR APOLOGY

A recent painting by a local artist depicting the first family and a young mother has drawn harsh criticisms after it was unveiled online. The Ethnic Relations Commission urges artists to be cognizant of the current societal issues and exercise sensitivity and caution.
Amel Griffith reports.
