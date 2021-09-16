ERC hails Indigenous Peoples in observance of Heritage Month

The Ethnic Relations Commission, (ERC),says it salutes the Indigenous Peoples in observance of Heritage Month, noting their unique contributions to the Guyanese multi-ethnic identity and nation-building. In a missive, the ERC noted “That segment of the population, spread across Guyana’s hinterland and coastland, has grown considerably, notwithstanding challenges that remain for its social and economic elevation.”

“The ERC, and the rest of the country once again celebrate its cultural diversity, made richer by the preservation and presence of nine indigenous ethnic groups – the Arecuna, Akawaio, Arawak, Carib, Macushi, Patamona, Wapishana, Warrau and Wai-Wai.

Many activities of Indigenous groups are curtailed owing to the pandemic, but honouring the traditions and customs handed down over centuries reflect the continued development of the multi-faceted Guyanese society.”

The release stated adding that Heritage observances seek to cement and preserve the customs, language and traditions of Guyana’s first peoples into one multi-layered national, cultural and social fabric. The ERC encouraged citizens to observe COVID-19 protocols during Heritage Month and onwards.