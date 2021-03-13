ERC invited submissions for continuous discourse on improving ethnic relations

The Ethnic Relations Commission, (ERC), is moving ahead with its continuous National Conversation and is inviting Guyanese at home and abroad to record and submit videos or written contributions on improving ethnic relations by Sunday March 28, 2021.

According to a release from the ERC on Friday (today), it is appealing to citizens – men, women, students and elders at the grassroots’ level, to add their voices to the topic for the entire Guyanese nation: “HOW CAN WE IMPROVE ETHNIC RELATIONS?”

“As with the first national discourse held in December, 2020, the general intent is to have frank and open discussions to capture diverse views, on factors that impede ethnic harmony and recommendations for submission to the National Assembly and relevant stakeholders for consideration and implementation. Guyanese at home and abroad are invited to submit videos (MP4 format) recorded by a professional camera, smartphone or any other device, not more than 20 minutes long, or written contributions and suggestions that focuses on improving relations among all ethnicities. The videos will be uploaded on ERC’s FaceBook page and YouTube Channel after a content review, approved and recommended by the Commission’s legal team as respectable for online viewership and discussion. The submissions can be sent via email to peau@erc.org.gy or by inbox to ERC FaceBook Messenger before the due date.”

The ERC is again urging Guyanese from all walks of life to get involved and make their contributions to promote tolerance and understanding for a better society. The Commission hopes that the varying points of view from contributors can serve in some measure as a blueprint for possible solutions on the related challenges that confront citizens in the multi-ethnic society.