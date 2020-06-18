ERC’ ISSUES STERN WARNING TO SOCIAL COMMENTATOR OVER VILE COMMENTS

The Ethnic Relations Commission has issued a strict warning to social commentator and self -proclaimed journalist – Mikhail Rodrigues – popularly known as Guyanese critic, in the wake of damning comments made against persons of African descent, women and members of a religious grouping; via his Facebook page. Wendell Badrie has the
details

