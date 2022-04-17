ERC SAYS EASTER SYMBOLIZES GUYANESE EFFORTS TO “REMOVE BARRIERS OF MISUNDERSTANDING AND PREJUDICE”



“The Ethnic Relations Commission, (ERC), extends Easter greetings to all Christians and fellow Guyanese at home and the diaspora. In yet another national observance enjoyed by all ethnicities, Easter is traditionally known as a time when Guyanese truly come together, with many participating in kite-flying across the country.

Easter befits the true spirit of our national holidays which continue to foster togetherness of our peoples from many cultures. Every Guyanese deserves commendation, for the high level of tolerance that exists for their country’s continued religious and cultural progress. Let’s continue together to traverse that path. Easter signifies the resurrection of Jesus Christ and that inspirational turning point offers to mankind a universal message; there is always hope for a new beginning in the face of adversity. It brings comfort and motivation, that there is a path to continuity even in what may be seen as the end. That is pertinent in all spheres of life – to muster courage and optimism while in despair. As the kites soar and buzz high in the skies once more, let it symbolize our collective and sustained efforts in rising to the challenges to remove the barriers of misunderstanding and prejudice. The ERC also urges Guyanese to ensure that the true significance and message of Easter remain alive. Let the teachings of Jesus Christ be that guiding hand in our efforts to promote harmony and good relations across our dear land.

Peace and fellowship for the Easter holidays!”

