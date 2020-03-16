ERC WELCOMES RECOUNT OF BALLOTS

says it has the potential to heal divide among Guyanese

The Ethnic Relations Commission says it welcomes the decision by President David Granger and Leader of the Opposition, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, for CARICOM to supervise a full recount of votes cast for the March 2, 2020, General and Regional Elections.

The Commission noted in statement that after two weeks of Guyanese demonstrating their franchise at the polls, there has not yet been a final-declaration of results due to lack of transparency of the tabulation of votes. As such, President David Granger requested a re-count of ballots of all ten regions with the agreement of the opposition leader, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo.

The ERC noted that this initiative will bring an amicable end to the political impasse.

“The decision also demonstrates that meaningful and genuine collaboration across the political aisle is achievable and vital to help resolve inherent differences and challenges.”

The ERC further stated that the recount will help to heal the prevailing divide among Guyanese and commended all stakeholders involved, including CARICOM’s Chairperson, Honourable Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley for assembling a team to supervise the process and GECOM’s Chair, Justice Caludette Singh for facilitating the recount.