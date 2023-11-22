ESCALATING PRICES OF FRUITS AND VEGETABLES BLAMED ON PROLONGED DRY SPELL

The recent surge in the prices of fruits and vegetables in the local market is attributed to a prolonged dry spell. These weather conditions have significantly impacted the supply and cost of these produce items. In her report, Kerese Gonsalves delves into the details of this situation and its effects on the market.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on