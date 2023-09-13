Essequibo Coast driver gets bail on rape charge

A 52-year-old Essequibo Coast driver was on Monday slapped with a rape charge and released on $150,000 bail.

Selvin Singh of Lot 8 Zorg-En-Vlygt, Essequibo Coast, appeared before Magistrate Esther Sam in the Charity Magistrate’s Court.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which stated that between May 31 and June 7, 2022, in the county of Essequibo, he raped a woman.

The accused was granted $150,000 bail with the condition that he stay 100 feet away from the victim and not make any contact with her or her family. The case was adjourned to September 29 for disclosure of statements.

