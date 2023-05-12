ESSEQUIBO CONTRACTOR IN CUSTODY FOLLOWING SHOOTING INCIDENT, GUNS SEIZED

Fawaz Bacchus, a 40-year-old contractor residing in Fairfield, Essequibo Coast, has been apprehended by the police in Regional Division Two. Bacchus was captured on video discharging multiple rounds from his licensed firearm, causing harm to several individuals. Tiana Cole has the details in this report.
