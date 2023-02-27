Essequibo man, 65, busted with ganja on barrel 

A 65-year-old supervisor of Queenstown, Essequibo Coast, was arrested on Sunday following a search of his house, which resulted in the discovery of 19.6 grams of marijuana.

HGP Nightly News understands that ranks acting on information received went to the supervisor’s house at about 11:30h and asked to search his premises.

He did not object to the search, and during the process, Police observed a bag on a barrel next to a bed containing a quantity of leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis.

The 65-year-old man was told of the offence committed, cautioned, and reportedly admitted ownership of the ganja.

He was arrested and taken to the Anna Regina Police Station along with the suspected cannabis. The suspect is in custody and is expected to be charged soon.

