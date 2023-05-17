Essequibo man jailed for stealing from elderly father 

Tulsiram Persaud, called ‘Naresh,’ a 40-year-old labourer of Anna Regina, Essequibo Coast, was charged with the offence of larceny in the dwelling house, committed on his elderly father.

The incident occurred between April 13 and 15, 2023, at Lot 70 Para Street, Anna Regina, and committed on his father, Earl Persaud, a 72-year-old pensioner.

On Tuesday, the defendant appeared virtually from prison, at the Anna Regina Magistrate’s Court, before Magistrate Esther Sam, where he entered a guilty plea. He was sentenced to two years imprisonment.

