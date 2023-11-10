“EVIDENCE WILL SHOW NO PROVISIONS EXISTED TO PREPARE FOR MAHDIA FIRE” – KEOMA GRIFFITH

In its concluding session of public hearings on Thursday, the Commission of Inquiry examining the Mahdia Dormitory fire reached a pivotal stage. Council Keoma Griffith delivered the final submission, encapsulating a comprehensive summary of the evidence compiled during the inquiry. This summary notably included a critical review of various reports, particularly the crucial fire inspection report. Renata Burnette will provide more details and insights in her report on this significant development.

