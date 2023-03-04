EX – BISHOPS HIGH SCHOOL TEACHER ACQUITTED OF RAPE CHARGES AFTER COMPLAINANT REFUSES TO TESTIFY

Tiana Cole reports that Former Bishops’ High School Teacher Coen Jackson was on Friday acquitted of the remaining three charges about sexual activity with an underage child by abusing a position of trust. Jackson walked out of the High Court a free man after the alleged victim refused to testify and withdrew the allegations.
