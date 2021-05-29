Ex-con, uncle allegedly found dead with chop wounds about body

A 58-year-old man and his nephew, a man who had been convicted for attempted murder and was released from prison last month, were found dead in their Three Friends, Coomacka Mines’ home and in a boat near the house, respectively.

Dead are Leonard Reece and his 36-year-old nephew, Ronald Wong, who the police said is of “unsound mind/special needs” and also said to have been living in the above-mentioned village since his release from prison.

The murders are said to have taken place between 01:15h and 03:00h on Saturday (today).

According to a statement from the cops, after Wong was released from prison, he started living with his now dead uncle, who would usually cook for the younger man on a daily basis.

Reece’s brother told the police that around 01:30h today, he received a telephone call notifying him that his now dead nephew had chopped his brother (Wong’s uncle).

The man then called his brother-in-law via cellphone who related the same story to him.

He subsequently went to the Mackenzie Police station and made a report.

“The Chairman of Three Friends Coomacka Mines who lives about two houses away from Leonard, mentioned that on Saturday (today) she had been asleep but was awoken by “sounds coming from Leonard’s house.”

She stated that she witnessed a male jumping through the Eastern window from Reece’s house and shouted twice in a loud tone of voice saying “murder”.

“She immediately raised an alarm and other neighbours came out and went over to Leonard’s house where the gruesome discovery was made. Leonard’s body was seen with several wounds covered in blood in the said building in a black boxer pants, while Ronald body was also found in a paddle boat in the river with several wounds laying face down. The scene is still being processed, persons are currently being interviewed and statements are being taken,” the police further stated.

According to the cops, the now dead Reece has a 25-year-old son, who is autistic and is said to have been at home when his father was murdered.

Investigations are in progress.