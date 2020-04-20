Ex-cop arrested, wife on the run after ranks discover 9kgs of ‘ganja’ in car

-couple had been travelling with two infant children inside vehicle

A former policeman is now in the lockups while his wife, who is also an ex-cop, is on the run after ranks discovered nine (9) kilogrammes of marijuana in the couple’s car yesterday.

The husband and wife had been travelling with their two infant children when the discovery was made by ranks at the Police Checkpoint at the Berbice River Bridge.

Reports are that around 10:50h on Sunday, the duo had been West-bound in their motor vehicle, when they were stopped and searched by law enforcement officials at the above-mentioned location.

Seven parcels of ‘ganja’ was found by the cops and as the driver (husband) was being cautioned in relation to the offence, his wife reportedly sped off with her children, in an attempt to evade arrest.

According to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the husband is presently in police custody assisting with the investigation, while his wife has gone into hiding.

The couple’s vehicle was found later on Sunday parked in front of their residence at the Number 2 Village, Canje, Berbice. It was subsequently lodged at the Central Police Station, Berbice.

However, the female ex-cop was not at that location and has not been seen by anyone since her husband’s arrest.

Ranks are currently in search of the woman as the probe continues.