Ex-cop, businessman, security guard among four arrested for abducting man

-quartet reportedly bound hands, feet of male, placed him in car trunk

A former cop, a businessman, and a security guard along with a fourth male have been arrested for abducting a man from his Tiger Bay, Georgetown, residence and transporting him to an unknown location from which he managed to escape.

Reports are that over the weekend, the quartet stormed into the house of the man and accused him of stealing some articles that were the property of the WaterChris Hotel located on Waterloo Street, Georgetown.

He denied the accusation but the four suspects proceeded to bind the hands and feet of the Tiger Bay resident before forcing him out of his home and placing him inside the trunk of a motor vehicle.

The quartet then entered the vehicle and drove away from the Tiger Bay area. However, the man who was at that time in the vehicle’s trunk was unaware of the length of the journey.

A while after the drive began, the vehicle came to an abrupt halt, and the four suspects allegedly exited. This was when the man, inside of the trunk of the vehicle, managed to free his hands and escape from captivity.

Acting Police Commander of Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), Sub-Division ‘A’ (Georgetown, Senior Superintendent, Phillip Azore, when contacted by HGP Nightly News today stated that the male who had been abducted immediately made a report to the police as soon as he got to safety.

“On receipt of that information, the police went in search of the four suspects, and they were arrested. They are presently in police custody assisting with investigations. The file was prepared and is presently with the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) and we are awaiting advice,” he added.

The former cop involved in the abduction, had been fired from the Guyana Police Force (GPF) after relevant authorities began looking at the disciplinary matters against him over the years.

The policeman had pulled an illegal firearm on his wife a few years ago.

Prior to that incident, he was hauled before the Courts for allegedly shooting a teenager in his mouth.

