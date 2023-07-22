EX – MEDIA WORKER JAILED FOR COCAINE TRAFFICKING GRANTED HIGH COURT BAIL

According to Tiana Cole’s report, five months after a former media worker was sentenced to four years in prison and fined $14.4 million for attempting to smuggle cocaine to the United States of America, she has been granted High Court bail pending her appeal.

The decision to grant bail by the High Court indicates that the former media worker’s legal team has appealed against her conviction and sentence. The bail allows her to be temporarily released from prison while the court considers her appeal.

