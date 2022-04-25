Ex Media worker pleads guilty in drug trafficking case, Magistrate orders mental evaluation

Following a drug bust that landed 25-year-old former media worker Zanneel Williams, 27-year-old GRA Customs Officer Shameka Caesar and ex-Customs Anti Narcotics Unit Officer Anil Sookhoo in hot water,

this morning they appeared in court.

Williams who was busted on Friday at the Cheddi Jagan Airport with more than 17 pounds of cocaine in her carry-on luggage, and another 3.6 pounds strapped to her body, pleaded guilty to trafficking the illegal drug when she appeared at the Diamond Magistrates’ Court.

The presiding Magistrate requested a psychiatric evaluation and probation report for Williams. She will remain in custody until her sentencing.

The two other persons- 27-year-old GRA Customs Officer Shameka Caesar and ex-Customs Anti Narcotics Unit Officer Anil Sookhoo both pleaded not guilty.

The trio were each granted bail in the sum of $750,000.

The matter was adjourned until May 30.